Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

FTC proposes a ban on ‘junk fees’ and says hidden charges push up prices

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt...
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Washington. The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday proposed a rule to ban any hidden and bogus “junk” fees, which can mask the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms and utility bills. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JOSH BOAK
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday proposed a rule to ban any hidden and bogus “junk” fees, which can mask the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms and utility bills.

President Joe Biden has made the removal of these fees a priority of his administration. The effort has led to a legislative push and a spate of initiatives aimed at helping consumers. Administration officials have said these additional costs can inflate prices and waste people’s time.

“The proposed rule would prohibit corporations from running up the bills with hidden and bogus fees, requiring honest pricing and spurring firms to compete on honesty rather than deception,” said FTC Chair Lina Kahn on a call with reporters. “Violators will be subject to civil penalties and be required to pay back Americans that they tricked.”

The FTC proposal is being coupled with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announcing that it will block large banks from charging junk fees in order to provide basic customer services.

Biden plans to speak about both plans in remarks Wednesday morning in the White House Rose Garden.

Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council, said research indicates that hidden fees can cause consumers to pay as much as 20% more than had they known the total cost upfront and comparison shopped.

The FTC estimates that consumers waste 50 million hours each year searching for the total price for tickets and lodging. The time saved in those two categories because of the rule would be equivalent to about $1 billion annually.

But some business groups are skeptical that people will realize actual savings. After Biden discussed junk fees at a February meeting with aides, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued a statement that the “Washington-knows-best approach” would lead to fewer choices for consumers and make the economy less competitive.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KAMERON JENKINS
Suspect in Garvin Co. manhunt found dead
Last week a Wilson man was arrested for allegedly punching and kicking a child.
Wilson man accused of hitting, kicking child
On Monday, a woman died from injuries she sustained in a Choctaw County crash over the weekend.
Woman dies in Choctaw County crash
Seth Hillard, 30, was arrested for burglary and attempted murder in Marshall County Friday...
Man arrested for attempted murder, burglary
Durant man arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighborhoods as sealed-off territory faces imminent blackout
FILE - An ACT Assessment preparation book is seen, April 1, 2014, in Springfield, Ill. High...
ACT test scores for US students drop to new 30-year low
The victim, 39-year-old Nicholas Rigby, told deputies that three dogs from a neighbor’s house...
Man attacked by 3 pit bulls while delivering food to friend
Two lawmakers are vying for the speakership as a government shutdown looms. (CNN, POOL, HOUSE TV)
GOP to vote on House speaker despite likely deadlock