Lots of Wind on Both Sides of Cold Front

Wednesday ran mostly cloudy, windy, and mild with daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Look for lots of clouds overnight but no rain; lows in the mid 60s. Southerly winds continue to gust along at 15 to 25 mph.

Thursday will see even stronger winds, up to 35 mph, making for rough times on area lakes. A dry cold front passes Friday morning, introducing a fresh batch of cool, dry air just in time for the weekend. Expect clear nights, sunny, mild days Saturday and Sunday. Lows should run in the 40s with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s, and moderate breezes. The annular solar eclipse peaks about noon Saturday, and our forecast of sunny skies look shapes up very cooperative for the viewing at about 75% coverage in Texoma.

The remainder of the forecast looks dry with cool nights and mild afternoons into the middle of next week. Our next shot of rain arrives late next week with another frontal boundary moving in.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

