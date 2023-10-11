Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Lots of Wind on Both Sides of Cold Front

Friday’s cold front brings a fresh blast of fall for the weekend
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday ran mostly cloudy, windy, and mild with daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Look for lots of clouds overnight but no rain; lows in the mid 60s. Southerly winds continue to gust along at 15 to 25 mph.

Thursday will see even stronger winds, up to 35 mph, making for rough times on area lakes. A dry cold front passes Friday morning, introducing a fresh batch of cool, dry air just in time for the weekend. Expect clear nights, sunny, mild days Saturday and Sunday. Lows should run in the 40s with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s, and moderate breezes. The annular solar eclipse peaks about noon Saturday, and our forecast of sunny skies look shapes up very cooperative for the viewing at about 75% coverage in Texoma.

The remainder of the forecast looks dry with cool nights and mild afternoons into the middle of next week. Our next shot of rain arrives late next week with another frontal boundary moving in.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KAMERON JENKINS
Suspect in Garvin Co. manhunt found dead
On Monday, a woman died from injuries she sustained in a Choctaw County crash over the weekend.
Woman dies in Choctaw County crash
Last week a Wilson man was arrested for allegedly punching and kicking a child.
Wilson man accused of hitting, kicking child
Seth Hillard, 30, was arrested for burglary and attempted murder in Marshall County Friday...
Man arrested for attempted murder, burglary
Brenden Chaat, 29, and Dalton Ramsdell, 24, who were shot in an alleged home invasion in...
Two men charged for Ardmore home invasion

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 10/10/2023
Full Morning Weather 10/10/2023
Your Full Morning Weather 10/09/2023
Full Morning Weather 10/09/2023
Evening Forecast - Sat, Oct 7
Evening Forecast - Fri, Oct 6