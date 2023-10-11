Madill High School students visit OK Steel and Wire for Manufacturing Week

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - It’s National Manufacturing Week, and one local steel company is ensuring students know there are jobs for them.

Madill High School Students toured Oklahoma Steel and Wire on Tuesday.

They said the company is part of their hometown..

“Coming here and seeing what he does is really special to me cause my dad’s worked hard his whole life,” Allyson Knight said.

“My dad works in the chem lab,” Jadyn Butts said.

“I saw my dad, he got pretty excited when he saw me,” junior Sara Salazar said.

Students told me they were excited to see family and learn more about the business.

“I came to learn about all the opportunities that a big business in Madill can give everybody,” Emily Arnold said.

“Since my family works here, I finally got to see how they actually, what they actually go through and how hard it actually really is,” junior Nayely Cruces said.

“[My dad] acted like he didn’t know us, but you know it’s fine,” senior Colton Hunt joked.

Oklahoma Steel and Wire officials said there’s an evolution going on in manufacturing, and this week is about making sure students know about all the different opportunities available to them-and how OK Steel and Wire can help them get there.

Marlen Gomez said she worked at the plant over the summer.

“I missed the place,” Gomez said. “I was working at the maintenance shop during the summer. welding, and repairing machines. It was a great experience, I got to learn a lot more.”

With scholarships, paid internships and more, some students say this sparked their interest.

“I’ve always had a draw to engines,” senior Mason Shinn said.

“The welding part of the steel and wire interests me,” senior Boustyn Self said.

“The job opportunities this place offers are like one in a million,” Hunt said.

