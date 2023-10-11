Man exonerated in Ada after 35 years of wrongful conviction

Ada, Okla. (KXII) - On Tuesday, Perry Lott was exonerated after 30 years of wrongful imprisonment and 35 years of wrongful conviction in Ada, Oklahoma.

“My entire identity is has been compromised,” Lott said. “This is the first real opportunity to redeem myself, to regather everything in my life that I hold dear, and that’s a difficult task, but that’s my next task.”

Lott was convicted in March of 1988 for first degree rape and second degree burglary.

“It was hell, man,” Lott said. “Everywhere you look, you’re seeing condemnation, rejection, ridicule. Fights, killings over very little stuff.”

Lott was just 26 years old when he was sentenced and sent to prison for the crimes.

“I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy if I had one,” Lott said. “It’s just indescribable, man.”

The combined sentence handed down by the judge came out to more than 200 years in prison.

“I was staring into space: seeing nothing, hearing nothing,” Lott said. “The next thing I knew was back in my county jail.”

In 2014, attorneys at the Innocence Project got involved. DNA testing performed on the survivor’s rape kit proved that he did not commit the crime.

“I’d been asking for years and years for the results of this rape kit that you claimed you had during trial, but they never gave it to me,” Lott said. “It was my right to have that, to examine it, to try and free myself.”

In 2018, a motion was filed to vacate Lott’s conviction. Two days before the hearing where the DNA test evidence would have been presented, former District Attorney Paul Smith offered Lott a sentence modification that would guarantee his immediate release from prison, but the conviction would remain on his record. Lott chose to take the deal.

“31 years, my health was deteriorating,” Lott said. “I was that close to death? I wanted out.”

In Oklahoma, wrongfully convicted exonerees are entitled to receive up to $175,000, but Lott signed away his ability to seek liability from the state as part of the 2018 deal.

“After 31 years of being in prison, it wasn’t about money, not with me,” Lott said.

On Tuesday, a Pontotoc County judge exonerated Lott of all charges after 35 years of wrongful conviction.

“I’m truly blessed,” Lott said. “My life in comparison to where I’ve just come from, cannot be better. I see my life in comparison to others I see around me homeless, hungry, hurting. My life could not be better.”

Although a huge chunk of his life was wrongfully taken from him, Lott is focused on cherishing what time he has left and using it to help others.

“It happened and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Lott said. “I’ll just continue trying to make myself a better person until the day I die, and when I die, I want to die with the remembrance of ‘he chose to be a better person.’”

Lott now lives in Oklahoma City, where he works part-time and is involved in his local church. Lott became disabled during his 30 years in prison, and has now set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical procedures.

