More mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus found in Grayson County

The latest samples from a mosquito trap in Grayson County found mosquitos carrying West Nile...
The latest samples from a mosquito trap in Grayson County found mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus.(Pexels.com)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - The latest samples from a mosquito trap in Grayson County found mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus.

The County said that the most recent samples collected from a trap in Howe on East Kosse came back positive for the virus.

In late August, mosquitoes carrying West Nile were found on Elm Street in Whitesboro.

No human cases of West Nile have been reported this year.

Most people infected by the virus do not get sick, but anyone who experiences symptoms such as fever, headache, and body aches after being bit should seek medical attention.

