Police: Illegal marijuana operation busted in Love County

One person was arrested in the bust. OBN said more arrests are expected.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Another black market marijuana operation was busted on Tuesday, this one in Love County.

According to a social media post, it was a joint operation with the Love County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, on a property near Burneyville.

Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said they found more than 45,300 plants, 700 pounds of processed marijuana and more $15,000 in cash.

