Police: Illegal marijuana operation busted in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Another black market marijuana operation was busted on Tuesday, this one in Love County.

According to a social media post, it was a joint operation with the Love County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, on a property near Burneyville.

Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said they found more than 45,300 plants, 700 pounds of processed marijuana and more $15,000 in cash.

One person was arrested in the bust. OBN said more arrests are expected.

‼️ Another Illegal Marijuana Operation Busted ‼️ This morning Deputies from our office along with the Oklahoma Bureau... Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.