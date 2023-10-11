Sherman Fire-Rescue ‘Klown Kompany’ teaches fire safety to students

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This week is Fire Prevention Week and the Sherman Fire ‘Klown Kompany’ is visiting local schools to give students a lesson in safety.

Chief Billy Bob Hartsfield said the ‘klown kompany” has been visiting Sherman schools for over 20 years.

“The show is very, very good, very informative,” Chief Hartsfield, “It teaches a great lesson and it’s really fun.”

‘Klown’, Salty the Jester, said each year firefighters put together a new show for local elementary and preschool students.

“King Patches and his knights are going on a journey to find the cup of fire safety,” Salty said.

Along the way, the three of them, along with the children, learn important lessons, like how to call for help.

The ‘klowns’ taught the students how to dial 911, and to tell dispatch their name, where they are and what their emergency is.

Students also tested their knowledge on what to do if their clothes caught on fire as they confidently yelled stop, drop, cover your face and roll.

Another lesson was on smoke alarms. The ‘klowns’ informed students to check the batteries twice a year and if an alarm goes off get out quickly.

Finally, the ‘klowns’ encouraged students to make home escape plans with their families. The ‘klowns’ call this an E.D.I.T.H, which stands for exit drill in the home.

“We really want them to take it home and share it with mom, dad, grandma, grandpa,” Chief Hartsfield said.

Spreading the lessons of fire safety well beyond the presentations.

