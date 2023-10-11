Sherman prepares for meeting with Frisco Reedy

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will travel down to Frisco to face the Reedy Lions on Friday.

Reedy is a team that has only one loss this year, and that came against powerhouse Frisco Lone Star.

The Bearcats are looking to bounce back after a 1-3 district start. Bearcats head coach Josh Aleman knows it’s a big challenge against Reedy but one he feels his Bearcats are ready for.

