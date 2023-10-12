Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison man sentenced for DWI and drug charges

Lester Taylor, 42, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he plead guilty to DWI and...
Lester Taylor, 42, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he plead guilty to DWI and possessing cocaine.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he plead guilty to DWI and possessing cocaine.

According to a press release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Lester Taylor, 42, was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an arrest on November 13, 2022.

Taylor was pulled over on Texoma Parkway and admitted to drinking earlier in the night, and his blood alcohol levels were nearly twice the legal limit.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, officers found more than six grams of cocaine in Taylor’s car, and he had at least three prior alcohol related convictions.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

h
Denison business closes due to construction
KAMERON JENKINS
Suspect in Garvin Co. manhunt found dead
In Ardmore, police say ten people have reported finding flyers promoting antisemtism on their...
Multiple Ardmore residents find hateful flyers tossed in yards
Brandon Tom, 32, who confessed to murdering his friend, Elizabeth Harrison, was sentenced to...
Man gets life for murder of Sherman woman last year
On Tuesday, Perry Lott was exonerated after 30 years of wrongful imprisonment and 35 years of...
Man exonerated in Ada after 35 years of wrongful conviction

Latest News

Tara Rush, 43, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug charges in Grayson County this week.
Woman sentenced to 20 years for drug possession
Donald Johnson Jr., 38, was found in a dumpster after running from police in Tom Bean on Tuesday.
Tom Bean fugitive found in dumpster
The City of Van Alstyne is celebrating 150 years on Saturday!
Talk of the Town: 150 Years of Van Alstyne Celebration
The weather is expected to be perfect, just be sure to protect your eyes during this rare event.
How to watch the eclipse in Texoma
The grocery store chain used to have two locations in Sherman.
‘See you at the pig’: Piggly Wiggly could return to Sherman