Denison man sentenced for DWI and drug charges

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he plead guilty to DWI and possessing cocaine.

According to a press release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Lester Taylor, 42, was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an arrest on November 13, 2022.

Taylor was pulled over on Texoma Parkway and admitted to drinking earlier in the night, and his blood alcohol levels were nearly twice the legal limit.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, officers found more than six grams of cocaine in Taylor’s car, and he had at least three prior alcohol related convictions.

