Gainesville ISD proposes two-part school bond totaling $93,760,000

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Gainesville ISD asking residents to approve $93,000,000 in bonds split into two propositions.

Proposition A is asking for 68,760,000 to address three ‘pillars’.

“Pillar number one is safety and security. number two is to address student growth and then number. pillar number three is to address life cycle replacement,” Gainesville ISD Superintendent, Des Stewart stated.

If approved the bond would pay for ADA upgrades.

Right now, at Gainesville Junior High, a lift is broken, leaving students who need access unable to do so.

Stewart also stresses the need for building renovations.

“We have over 300 Artas, which are rooftop units that are over 20 years of age. The life expectancy of one of those units is 20 years,” he shared.

Proposition B is asking for $25,000,000 for an auditorium for the high school, so students won’t have to be bussed to the current auditorium for performances.

“It greatly limits what we’re able to do at the high school in regards to any of our fine arts programs band, choir, theater, but also from just the day to day operations, you know, student assemblies, also community events,” Stewart replied.

There will be one ballot, but voters will need to cast a vote for both propositions.

If both pass, the GISD tax rate would be 17.32¢ higher than last year.

“This bond is not calling for any type of innovative learning spaces, but it greatly improves the current educational environment in which our kids attend day in, day out,” Stewart said.

Early voting starts October 23rd and election day is November 7th.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.