How to watch the eclipse in Texoma

The weather is expected to be perfect, just be sure to protect your eyes during this rare event.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Texas (KXII) -It’s been six years since the last solar eclipse visible in the United States.

“The one that we had back in 2017, that was a full solar eclipse, so it was safe to actually view with the naked eye,” said News 12 Meteorologist Brian Briggs.

Briggs said the eclipse this Saturday is much different.

“Unfortunately, this one, though, there will be just enough sunlight, even at the path of totality, to where folks still need to use some sort of protection, whether it’s direct or indirect, to look at this,” Briggs added.

A few organizations around Texoma are providing eye protection so you can get a glimpse.

The Pottsboro Area Library will be handing out eclipse glasses.

“We’re having an eclipse viewing event on Saturday, it’s going to start at 10:30 a.m. and go until 12:30 p.m.,” said Renee Nichols, Pottsboro Area Library Manager.

To the west, the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge is also inviting folks to “look up” from their visitor center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“The more the merrier, children, adults, families, everybody,” said Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge volunteer, Margret Avard.

But if you want to stay home, you can make your own viewer, with a shoe box, foil, paper, scissors, and tape.

You’ll cut two small squares on one side of the box, tape a piece of foil to one of them, and poke a small hole.

Then tape a piece of paper inside the box, opposite side of the slits, put the lit on and you’re done.

Once you have your DIY eclipse viewer, you’ll want to turn where the sun is facing your back, the sun will shine through the small puncture that you made in the foil and you’ll put your eye through the larger slit; inside you’ll see the eclipse.

The weather is expected to be perfect, just be sure to protect your eyes during this rare event.

