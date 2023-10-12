October is the deadliest month for pedestrians in Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and organizations like TxDOT and the Sherman Police Department are working to raise awareness.

Sergeant Brett Mullen said that the best thing you can do to ensure your safety is put away your phone and focus on being aware of your surroundings.

“Whether you’re driving or a pedestrian, you’re out walking on the streets, the number one thing is just be aware of your surroundings, see what’s going on,” Mullen said.

According to TxDOT, October was the deadliest month for pedestrians in Texas last year.

In 2022, there were just under 5,800 crashes involving pedestrians in Texas, resulting in more than 800 deaths and over 1,500 serious injuries.

Crashes involving pedestrians are especially lethal. Only 1% of Texas crashes involve pedestrians, yet they make up 19% of all traffic deaths.

To stay safe while walking outside at night, Mullen recommends wearing something bright and reflective. Additionally, carrying a light source, like a flashlight, can help drivers spot you as well.

“They can see you from a long ways away so they can be prepared and obviously not hit you,” Mullen said. “It just gives someone a signal, ‘hey, there’s something up there I need to avoid.’”

In a lot of local areas, sidewalks simply aren’t available, but many still have to walk to their destination.

“Walk on the left side of the road, so you’re facing traffic,” Mullen said. “That way you can see what’s happening in front of you and it gives you time to react.”

TxDOT is combining the month’s efforts with their #EndTheStreakTX campaign, hoping to end the streak of daily deaths.

Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

