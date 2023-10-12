‘See you at the pig’: Piggly Wiggly could return to Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Piggly Wiggly could be returning to Sherman after closing its local stores more than a decade ago according to the Dallas Morning News.

The grocery store chain used to have a big presence in the city with two locations, one in Westwood Village and the other off of Lamar Street where O’Reilly Auto Parts is now.

“They were kind of known as our staple grocery stores here,” said Sherman City Council Member, Shawn Teamann.

Those at Westwood Village are delighted to hear of the return and hope maybe the grocery store could one day return to the shopping center it used to call home.

“It kind of makes you think there’s a possibility of getting them back,” said Director of Real Estate at Bluestone Partners, Barry Boothe.

According to the morning news, the potential owner, Fernando Soto, is set on a location he already owns.

Soto owns the Save-A-Lot on Texoma Parkway that he plans to rebrand into Piggly Wiggly. The article states he has previously done this in Athens and Paris.

Because Save-A-Lot is already zoned as a grocery store, the rebrand does not have to go through the city. However, Sherman has been looking to add more grocery stores, so the city is excited about this potential comeback.

“And bringing back some of that history that Sherman likes to hold on to,” Teamann said.

The article states residents could see themselves at the pig by January, but it could be as early as December.

