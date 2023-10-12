Tom Bean fugitive found in dumpster

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - A fugitive was found in a dumpster after running from police in Tom Bean on Tuesday.

According to the Tom Bean Police Department, they got a call about of a suspicious person on North Britton Street where they found Donald Johnson Jr., 38.

Johnson then ran from the responding officer, and he was found hiding in a dumpster after a short search with assistance from Whitewright Police and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Grayson County Jail for outstanding felony warrants including theft, assault on an officer, and evading arrest.

