Tom Bean and Whitewright ready to renew Highway 11 rivalry

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEWRIGHT Texas (KXII) - Friday will be rivalry night down Highway 11 when the Tom Bean Tomcats visit the Whitewright Tigers.

This has always been a good rivalry game and even more so now that it’s a district game. Both of these teams are in the process of building back up with new head coaches. Blake Yancey in his first year at Whitewright and Steve Fex in his second season at Tom Bean.

Both teams would like to take a step forward this week and get their first district win after dropping the league opener a week ago. Both coaches say they are seeing growth in their teams.

