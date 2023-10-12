Texoma Local
VERY Windy Tonight, Dry Cold Front Passes Friday

Clear skies and chilly nights ahead for the weekend
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The wind is the story into the overnight period, southerly gusts up to 40 mph are possible, lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday sees a cloudy morning but a mostly sunny afternoon as dry air tumbles in behind a morning cold frontal passage. Highs near 70 north to mid 70s south, not as windy with northerly gusts still quite respectable at 20 to 30 mph. Friday Night Blitz football forecast: breezy and cool with kick-off temperatures in the mid 60s and end-of-game temperatures as cool as the upper 50s in some spots.

Surface high pressure will remain anchored to our north this weekend, making for northerly winds through Monday evening. This is a dry and stable pattern with chilly nights but mild days. Southerly winds return mid-week and clouds begin to increase ahead of the next cold front, the gears appear to mesh for a chance of rain by next Thursday or Friday, but this is far from certain. Stay tuned!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

