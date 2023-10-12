What to expect for the 2023 annular eclipse

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.

The last solar eclipse in North Texas was in 2017.

As the moon passes in front of the sun, according to NASA, millions of star gazers in parts of the United States, Mexico, and many countries in South and Central America will witness the “Ring of Fire” eclipse. This “is when the moon passes in front of the sun, and the moon on the sky will be just a little bit smaller than the sun is so that you’ll be able to see the rim of the sun once the moon is covering it up,” Austin College professor, Dr. David Whelan, explained.

Texoma will see a partial solar eclipse which “at maximum eclipse, the sun will look like a crescent, much like you’re used to the moon looking,” said Whelan.

Whelan offered some tips, saying “nobody should ever look at the sun, either during an eclipse or normally without protecting protective glasses of some kind. So there are what are called solar glasses, eclipse glasses, and these block out virtually all of the light just a little bit gets through your eyes and that’s safe. There are also some kinds of solar telescopes which are appropriate to look through, but you should never look at the sun with your naked eye, that could hurt your vision.”

Whelan said most scientists use a solar telescope. “What the solar telescope does is it’s a normal telescope, except we put a filter on it in order to block out most of the light coming from the sun. It blocks out all of that ultraviolet light that’s so harmful and it lets in just a little bit of the visible light so that it’s easy for our eyes to adjust to. When you look through a solar telescope, you’re able to see the sun perfectly. It doesn’t hurt your eyes and you’re able to enjoy what the eclipse looks like when the moon passes in front of the sun.”

Saturday’s annular eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America.

An even more rare total solar eclipse will darken the sky on April eighth. Texoma will be in the path of totality.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.