Whitesboro to face Brock after 3-0 district start

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Whitesboro Bearcats are off to a great start in district play (3-0) rolling into their biggest challenge of the year.

The Bearcats will face 8th ranked Brock on Friday. The Eagles have represented the tallest hurdle for the Bearcats over the past few years. They handed Whitesboro their only two losses last season, once in district and once in the playoffs.

The Bearcats have a tremendously young team, a bit of a rebuild for head coach Cody Fagan. Despite some non-district early season losses, this team has won 3 in a row. The Bearcats appear to be picking up some valuable experience.

After suffering three losses in a row to Bells, Pottsboro and Sulphur, the Bearcats hope to continue their current three game winning streak on Friday at home.

