Woman sentenced to 20 years for drug possession

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug charges in Grayson County this week.

According to a press release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Tara Rush, 43, plead guilty to possessing more than 22 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The meth was found along with marijuana, Xanax pills and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Denison.

