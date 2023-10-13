A+ Athlete: Avery Beauchamp, Silo

SILO, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Avery Beauchamp of Silo High School.

Avery has a 4.12 GPA while being a concurrent student at Southeastern. She’s been on the honor roll all four years and is a two-time National Beta State Champion in Language Arts. Avery is also very involved in her faith. She delivered the See You at the Pole Message, and is involved with Fields of Faith, her church youth group and VBS. She works with animals and balances it all, and does it all well.

“She’s always on top of her game in the classroom and in sports,” Silo assistant principal Pam Dellinger said. “She never quits. She studies. Even when she makes a 98, she would want to come in and correct it to make a 100.”

“I really don’t like to fail at anything I do,” Beauchamp said.“ God calls us to do the best and be the best at everything we do. Everything we do is for him. Even with my school work, I might be doing it for my teachers, in the big scheme of things, everything I do is for God.”

On the field Avery is a tremendous softball player. She plays shortstop for the Lady Rebels and has helped lead them to the state tournament six times with a state championship in fast pitch. She is a district MVP and has been named all district three times. She is also a key member of the Silo basketball team and has helped them get to the state tournament three times as well.

“I think (sports) teaches you a lot of lessons in life,” Beauchamp said. “It teaches you to work hard. It teaches you how to deal with failure. Life is not always going to be easy and I think playing a sport helps you realize that. It helps your work ethic. It drives you to work, and that is what you need in life too.”

“Not only is she a great softball player, but she is an even better person,” head softball coach Mike Lawless said. “With all she does off the field, with her local church group. FCA, organizations and her academics and the classroom, she just strives for perfection. She is one of those kids that is easy to coach. She is self-motivated and finds her own ways to push herself and to excel. She does not settle for being average. In everything she does, she wants to excel and be the very best.”

And that’s why Avery Beauchamp is this week’s A+ Athlete.

