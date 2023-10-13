Chilly Nights, Mild Days, Gusty Wind

Look for a breezy and chilly night, all of Texoma should wake up to clear skies and lows in the 40s for Saturday morning. Winds will run about 20 mph out of the north. Saturday skies will be sunny; it will be windy with northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph, highs mid 60s around Ada to about 70 in Sherman. There should be no impedance to viewing the partial annular eclipse which begins around 10:20 a.m. and peaks at 11:50 a.m.

Winds continue but at a more moderate rate on Sunday, expect a chilly mid-autumn beginning to Sunday with lows back into the mid to upper 40s and highs running around 70, northerly winds around 20 mph. Monday morning is likely to be the coolest of this pattern as surface high pressure will be nearly overhead, making for near calm winds, clear skies, and dry air - it’s perfect recipe for a chilly breakfast time. Monday morning lows will range through the low 40s, some upper 30s are possible in normal cold spots!

Gusty southerly winds return for the middle of next week, making for increasing clouds and milder temperatures. There’s some chance of rain but the “weather gears” don’t seems to mesh for any soakers, at least not right now. Have a great weekend!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.