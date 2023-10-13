Denison man arrested, accused of stabbing roommate

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested after police say he stabbed his roommate.

Denison Police said it happened around 5 p.m. Thursday night on W. Bullock St.

Cody Pittman fled the scene, but was found and arrested for assault a short time later, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Police are investigating what led up to the stabbing.

