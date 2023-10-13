Texoma Local
Denison man arrested, accused of stabbing roommate

Cody Pittman was arrested after police say he stabbed his roommate.
Cody Pittman was arrested after police say he stabbed his roommate.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested after police say he stabbed his roommate.

Denison Police said it happened around 5 p.m. Thursday night on W. Bullock St.

Cody Pittman fled the scene, but was found and arrested for assault a short time later, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Police are investigating what led up to the stabbing.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

