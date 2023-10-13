Texoma Local
Love County Fire Departments needs volunteers amid firefighter shortage

By Drury Vaughan
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Rural fire departments in Love County are facing a volunteer shortage, leaving many volunteer fire departments struggling to operate.

“Without volunteers, we have no fire department, the trucks cant drive themselves, the fires cannot put themselves out without firemen to do the job,” Criner Hills Fire Chief Michael Campbell said.

Chief Campbell says as firefighters are getting older, they need younger ones to help out, especially during peak call times throughout the daylight hours.

“We have a full roster, but we are short most days, during the week like everybody else, most of our guys are working,” Campbell stated.

Chief Campbell says you don’t need any prior experience to lend a hand, “The firefighter skills that they need, we can teach that in house, most of that stuff, so we need people that’s willing to donate their time, and have the time to do it.”

He says even if you’re not able to volunteer, you can still show support in other ways.

“You may not be comfortable with going out and fighting fires, but you can come clean up a truck or clean the station up, or do things like that behind the scenes that needs to be done, there’s a place for everybody if they’re willing to help,” Campbell added.

Campbell says many departments host fundraisers to cover operating costs, “We get state funding but its nowhere near enough to support a department like ours, so we have to have these extra fundraisers just to maintain a lot of our fuel costs usually, not counting our equipment cost.”

To support the Criner Hills Fire Department, you can attend their BBQ Auction this Saturday night starting with live music at 5:30 with the BBQ dinner and auction following.

