Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man dies in McCurtain County crash

A motorcyclist died in a crash one mile west of Watson on Thursday afternoon.
A motorcyclist died in a crash one mile west of Watson on Thursday afternoon.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A motorcyclist died in a crash one mile west of Watson on Thursday afternoon.

Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that Freddy Wilkinson, 41, of Cove, Arkansas crossed the center line at a curve and ran into an oncoming pickup truck.

According to troopers, Wilkinson was not wearing a helmet, and he was taken to McCurtain Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

h
Denison business closes due to construction
Tara Rush, 43, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug charges in Grayson County this week.
Woman sentenced to 20 years for drug possession
Brandon Tom, 32, who confessed to murdering his friend, Elizabeth Harrison, was sentenced to...
Man gets life for murder of Sherman woman last year
In Ardmore, police say ten people have reported finding flyers promoting antisemtism on their...
Multiple Ardmore residents find hateful flyers tossed in yards
Donald Johnson Jr., 38, was found in a dumpster after running from police in Tom Bean on Tuesday.
Tom Bean fugitive found in dumpster

Latest News

According to a social media post, the theft happened on Thursday, October 5 at Ulta Beauty.
Paris Police need help identifying theft suspect
Cody Pittman was arrested after police say he stabbed his roommate.
Denison man arrested, accused of stabbing roommate
Love County Fire Departments needs volunteers amid firefighter shortage
Love County Fire Departments needs volunteers amid firefighter shortage
Love County Fire Departments needs volunteers amid firefighter shortage
Love County Fire Departments needs volunteers amid firefighter shortage