Man dies in McCurtain County crash
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A motorcyclist died in a crash one mile west of Watson on Thursday afternoon.
Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that Freddy Wilkinson, 41, of Cove, Arkansas crossed the center line at a curve and ran into an oncoming pickup truck.
According to troopers, Wilkinson was not wearing a helmet, and he was taken to McCurtain Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the pickup was uninjured.
