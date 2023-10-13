Man dies in McCurtain County crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A motorcyclist died in a crash one mile west of Watson on Thursday afternoon.

Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that Freddy Wilkinson, 41, of Cove, Arkansas crossed the center line at a curve and ran into an oncoming pickup truck.

According to troopers, Wilkinson was not wearing a helmet, and he was taken to McCurtain Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

