Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado

Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains, but they believe they spotted Bigfoot instead.(Shannon Parker/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTON, Colo. (Gray News) – A woman claims to have captured new photos and videos of Bigfoot on camera during a train ride in Colorado.

Shannon Parker said she was taking the Narrow Gauge Railroad Train from Silverton to Durango on Sunday when she saw something interesting in the mountains.

Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk in the mountains, but they believe they spotted Bigfoot instead.

Parker said she took photos on her phone as another passenger recorded video.

“I don’t know about y’all, but We Believe!!” Parker wrote alongside a video she posted on Facebook.

Just three or four people on the train said they got a glimpse of the creature.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

h
Denison business closes due to construction
Tara Rush, 43, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug charges in Grayson County this week.
Woman sentenced to 20 years for drug possession
Brandon Tom, 32, who confessed to murdering his friend, Elizabeth Harrison, was sentenced to...
Man gets life for murder of Sherman woman last year
In Ardmore, police say ten people have reported finding flyers promoting antisemtism on their...
Multiple Ardmore residents find hateful flyers tossed in yards
Donald Johnson Jr., 38, was found in a dumpster after running from police in Tom Bean on Tuesday.
Tom Bean fugitive found in dumpster

Latest News

FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" sit...
Man pleads guilty to stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers from Minnesota museum in 2005
FILE - With the grant money, in the future some vaccines may come in the form of nasal sprays...
Federal agency awards $500 million to develop nasal COVID-19 vaccines
The Supreme Court avoided a catastrophic accident last year when an enormous piece of marble at...
The Supreme Court avoided disaster when a hunk of marble fell in a courtyard used by justices
A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday....
A teacher is dead and 2 people are wounded after a France stabbing attack that echoes 2020 killing
The shooting took place in the garage for the airport’s Terminal D, which was temporarily...
Police officer killed, another wounded in shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage