Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Nonalcoholic beer sales are soaring

Reasons for the rise in popularity of nonalcoholic beers include better taste, thanks to...
Reasons for the rise in popularity of nonalcoholic beers include better taste, thanks to technology.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many people are in the middle of “sober October” right now and staying away from alcohol – and it might be easier these days with the rise of nonalcoholic beers.

The Wall Street Journal reports that sales of nonalcoholic beers jumped 32% last year.

Nielsen IQ also reported an average 31% sales growth over four years.

Data from Euromonitor says the trend is even more pronounced in Western Europe.

Reasons for the rise in popularity of nonalcoholic beers include better taste, thanks to technology.

Academic studies have also found that younger people are drinking less alcohol due to being better informed about the health risks.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

h
Denison business closes due to construction
Tara Rush, 43, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug charges in Grayson County this week.
Woman sentenced to 20 years for drug possession
Donald Johnson Jr., 38, was found in a dumpster after running from police in Tom Bean on Tuesday.
Tom Bean fugitive found in dumpster
Brandon Tom, 32, who confessed to murdering his friend, Elizabeth Harrison, was sentenced to...
Man gets life for murder of Sherman woman last year
In Ardmore, police say ten people have reported finding flyers promoting antisemtism on their...
Multiple Ardmore residents find hateful flyers tossed in yards

Latest News

Two brothers from Hawaii are recovering after being shot during a road trip in Arizona.
Brothers on road trip shot by random person while stopped at gas station, family says
President Joe Biden speaks at Tioga Marine Terminal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Philadelphia....
Biden administration awards $7 billion for clean hydrogen hubs across the country to help replace fossil fuels
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Minnesota man who shot 5 officers told wife it was ‘his day to die,’ according to complaint
This will be the welcoming point for those flying into Grayson County.
Terminal ribbon cutting & dedication at NTRA
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Executive at Donald Trump’s company says ‘presidential premium’ was floated to boost bottom line