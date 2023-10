PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect involved in a theft.

According to a social media post, the theft happened on Thursday, October 5 at Ulta Beauty.

Police say if you have any information, call Sergeant Foreman at (903) 737-4163.

