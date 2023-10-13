Rattan teacher charged with assaulting a student

RATTAN, Okla. (KXII) - A Rattan Middle School teacher and reserve police officer is off the job after he was charged with assaulting a student.

According to Oklahoma court documents, the incident happened two weeks ago when a 13 year-old girl said “Hey old man,” to her 7th grade teacher, Russell Bailey, 54, and he then grabbed her by the arm and replied “Who are you calling old man?”

Court documents also state that Bailey pulled the girl by her ponytail and said “This is how we control a woman.”

Bailey faces a misdemeanor assault charge that carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail.

