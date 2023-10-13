Terminal ribbon cutting & dedication at NTRA

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A ribbon cutting and dedication took place at the North Texas Regional Airport.

This will be the welcoming point for those flying into Grayson County.

Rise Aviation is the fixed-base operation or FBO for the North Texas Regional Airport in Denison.

“Provide fuel, ground handling services, maintenance, flight training, those types of things,” said Mike Livezey, Vice President & General Manager of Rise Aviation.

The new FBO terminal was completed after almost 8 years in the works.

“it’s a completely new building, our facility used to be further north, about half a mile, and it was a converted Airforce hangar, and we made it work,” Livezey said.

“My family has been running the FBO for this airport for 15 to 16 years, we decided we put our own capital into it,” said Cindy North, General Counsel of Schuler Development, “Grayson County airport could benefit from having a beautiful terminal.”

The planning of the ribbon cutting started last August with the completion of the terminal. Last October, Rise founding member George Schuler fell ill.

“The beautiful terminal that we’re in right now was the vision of Mr. Schuler,” said Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey.

“Seven years ago, my dad had a double lung transplant, with that comes several medical complications so we waited to have a ribbon cutting until he could be out to celebrate with us,” North said. Schuler unfortunately passed away last April.

To honor him, they dedicated this terminal after him.

Dawsey loves the new facility and the opportunities it could bring, “having executives fly in, such as from TI or from Global Tech, we want them to be able to come in and see a modern facility that signals that we are progressive, growing and modern.”

