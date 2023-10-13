Van Alstyne 150 years celebration preview

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - “To be able to put together a big party like we’re doing is exciting to everyone in town,” Van Alstyne City Manager, Lane Jones stated.

Saturday, Van Alstyne’s birthday celebration begins downtown at 10 am, at the Dorothy Fielder Park Pavilion.

“Well, you only get one time to turn 150, so this is a pretty exciting celebration in our community,” Jones said.

Van Alstyne event coordinator, Kandi Hessel says get ready for a day filled with festivities!

“We have a free carnival, free pony rides, petting zoo. Everything is free to the community to help us celebrate our birthday,” Hessel replied.

Nearly 100 vendors will line the streets of historic downtown.

“Each vendor is going to have an interactive activity that’s free for the community to also participate in, aside whatever they may be selling or offering for as their vendor booth,” Hessel said.

There will be a guided history tour to showcase Van Alstyne’s roots as an interurban railroad city.

“The library is going to be doing that, which will have pictures and photos of the downtown historical area and what the buildings may have been back 150 years ago,” Hessel shared.

To top it off, the night will end with a Deana Carter concert at 7, at the central social district... free of charge!

“We do recommend people bring a seat chair, a lawn chair of their choice to set out for the concert,” she said

The whole day will be booked with events for the whole family to enjoy.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.