Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Woman killed, man injured after pickup crashes into Amish buggy

FILE - According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.
FILE - According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.(Pexels)
By KCTV5 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A 20-year-old woman from Missouri was killed after being thrown from an Amish buggy Wednesday.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol states Katie Kemp and 22-year-old Chris Kemp were riding in the buggy on Route O in Johnson County just after 5:30 p.m.

Authorities said a 2011 Dodge Ram hit the back of the buggy and both riders were ejected.

According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.

Katie Kemp was flown to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Chris Kemp was taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

Officials did not report if the driver of the pickup truck was injured.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

h
Denison business closes due to construction
Tara Rush, 43, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug charges in Grayson County this week.
Woman sentenced to 20 years for drug possession
Brandon Tom, 32, who confessed to murdering his friend, Elizabeth Harrison, was sentenced to...
Man gets life for murder of Sherman woman last year
In Ardmore, police say ten people have reported finding flyers promoting antisemtism on their...
Multiple Ardmore residents find hateful flyers tossed in yards
Donald Johnson Jr., 38, was found in a dumpster after running from police in Tom Bean on Tuesday.
Tom Bean fugitive found in dumpster

Latest News

Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Minnesota man who shot 5 officers told wife it was ‘his day to die,’ according to complaint
A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday....
Several people in custody over school stabbing that left 1 dead, 3 injured, French prosecutor says
President Biden delivers remarks on his administration's economic agenda and plans for clean...
LIVE: Biden discusses economic agenda, clean energy initiatives
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms