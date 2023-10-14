Cool and Windy Weekend

Saturday’s eclipse has come and gone but sky gazers had no problem witnessing the rare event with clear blue skies across Texoma. Surface high pressure will continue to move into Texoma, which will keep skies clear and overnight lows in the 40s. Daytime highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s for Sunday and Monday.

Northerly winds have been extra breezy Saturday with gusts between 20-30mph. Sunday will be similar with northerly wind speeds between 15-25mph during daylight hours. Winds will eventually rotate back out of the South on Tuesday, which will then help temperatures rise back to 70s for highs.

Temperatures will continue to increase until Thursday when another cold front will shift the winds back out of the North to keep temperatures at Fall levels. Right now only one of our models shows rain chances with this front, so leaving Thursday rain chances at 30% for now. Still some uncertainty for Thursday, but otherwise it’s looking like a cool and dry week ahead in Texoma.

