Cloudier and Colder Sunday

Overnight cooling makes for a chillier end to the weekend.
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cloudier skies for Sunday has made for a chillier start to the afternoon. Many Oklahoma counties are still in the upper 50s. Winds are still very gusty out of the North between 20-30mph. Winds will start to quiet down on Monday and then rotate out the South for Tuesday, which will then help temperatures rise back to 70s for highs.

Temperatures will continue to increase until Thursday when another cold front will shift the winds back out of the North to keep temperatures at Fall levels. Right now only one of our models shows rain chances with this front. The latest runs are showing rain chances are far less likely and definitely don’t have a chance of providing significant rain. Leaving the chances low between 10-20% for Thursday morning.

Aside from that, it’s looking like a dry and cool October unfolding in Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

