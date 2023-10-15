First UMC Tom Bean has its first service in new sanctuary

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - The church suffered damage over three years ago after being struck by lightning multiple times, causing a fire.

On Sunday, the church held its first worship service in its completed new sanctuary.

The church initially suffered damage... “three and a half years ago there was lightning [that] struck the church. The report is three times, and it was through that, that lightning strike, the building caught on fire” Pastor William Atwood explained.

Atwood said the church had to adjust by meeting in the fellowship hall, which also got damaged by the fire. “After about six months of renovations, they restored it during COVID, and the church has been meeting in the fellowship hall for the last three years.” Atwood explained that the member of the church were devastated... “when you go through a situation of loss, I mean, the church has lost members because of that. It’s not the normalcy that they have anymore. Even whether if you’re worshiping out in the parking lot because of COVID, or whenever you get your building back, and it’s safer to be inside, It’s just not what you’re used to. And so they have suffered a bit in their membership and as well as their their presence in worship through this the last three and a half years.”

On Sunday, members of the First United Methodist Church in Tom Bean were overjoyed to be back in the sanctuary. “There are some things that are different. The church used to have a balcony back in the north x, they do not have that balcony anymore. The floor is now sloped as it was not sloped before. The lantern lights are very similar to what was in that previous chapel... but there’s a lot of the elements” said Atwood.

Peggy Parrish said she had been going to First UMC Tom Bean for years, and she said the sanctuary has a familiar look to it... “it very much resembles what was here before, and that’s precious to me. Our one of our kids was married here, our kids were baptized here, and our grandchildren were baptized here. It’s very precious to me.”

Parrish built the windows in the church, it took “hours, and hours, and hours in a shop that was 105 degrees. And it literally probably each window has, I would guess, 50 hours in it. It takes a lot of time. The pieces have to be cut and let it in, It has to be dried and glazed so that the pieces don’t fall out and it stays together. It’s a long process,” she said.

Atwood said there is still work to be done in the sanctuary... “they’re going to be replacing the floors in both of these wings of the churches to make those new as well, and we’ve still got to get our audiovisual stuff set up.”

The church will celebrate the sanctuary’s grand opening on December 3rd.

