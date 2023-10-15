Pottsboro Public Library hosts solar eclipse viewing party

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Saturday’s solar eclipse was the talk of the town at the Pottsboro Public Library.

“I’ve been around for a couple solar eclipses, but I’ve never seen one before,” Isabelle Mendoza said.

“Really cool, it’s one of my first ones,” Lucas Lemons said.

“I’ve been having fun, I got to eat some chips, and I got to look at the sun through these (solar eclipse glasses),” Luke Ridnour said.

“It’s exciting because you can really see it, you know?,” Pottsboro library manager Renee Nichols said. “When you look through the glasses at nothing it’s like, ‘oh they don’t work,” but when you look at the sun they really do work.”

Using free pairs of special eclipse sunglasses courtesy of the library, kids and adults sized up the solar spectacle.

Some saw the moon.

“It looks like the moon when you put these glasses on,” Leighla Landis said.

“The sun’s a moon basically, a crescent moon,” Lemons said.

“Right now, it looks like half a moon … yeah, because the moon is behind the sun,” the Hargrove family said.

Some saw food.

“To me, it looks like a banana,” Ronin Masterson.

“It looks like a cookie,” Mendoza said.

Some even saw both.

“It looks like the moon, yes, but a piece of cheese,” Robert Ledbetter said.

Some saw something else entirely.

“I’m gonna be honest, it looks kind of like a big toenail,” Jack Deets said.

“It just looks like someone got a cartoon and stamped it into the sky,” McKenzie Ridenour said.

Saturday’s eclipse covered more than 80% of the sun.

After this event’s success, the library says they’re already excited for the total eclipse coming this spring.

“At the library, we just like to be the place where everybody comes and has a great time and we just thought this was a perfect opportunity,” Nichols said.

