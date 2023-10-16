Anglers cast for the biggest catch at 2023 Bass Champs tournament on Lake Texoma

LAKE TEXOMA, OKLA. (KXII) - The 2023 Bass Champs team fishing tournament made its latest stop in Kingston this weekend, with a chance for anglers to compete for major prizes.

Competitors Dakota and Doug Posey say they’ve been practicing all week for this year’s 2023 Bass Champs tournament.

“The first day we caught like 27 and the second day we caught 39, and on the third day, we only fished about half a day and trailed to a different place and caught six, so we said “were sticking to our first couple of days gameplan,” Doug Posey said.

And this year’s tournament comes with even bigger prizes, with cash prizes and two Skeeter bass fishing boats will be given out to this year’s top two finishers.

“We’ve fished all of Bass Champs this year, and we just decided a lot of money on the line for this tournament, so we figured we better enter it,” competitor Pake South said.

“Right now I think we’re sitting right at the Top 10, and they’re paying the top 40, and there’s 251 boats here so hopefully we can stay in it,” Dakota Posey added.

Teammates Pake South and Kyle Evans say they key to finding bigger catches is all about finding the right location.

“We fished in the same areas, and we kinda just spent more time in that area, and honestly I think with the clouds vs the sun yesterday, I think the fish were cooperating better with us today, and allowed us to pick up better bites,” said Evans.

A change in weather patterns provided a tricky weekend for some anglers.

“It felt like a second front blew in, the wind just turned more out of the north today, and after the first day with it being so rough we still were able to get the limit together, today we only had three but hey that’s just fishing,” Doug Posey stated.

