Chickasaw National Recreation Area boat launch permits to be sold online

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Boat launch permits for the Chickasaw National Recreation Area will be sold online starting December 4.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, annual launch permits for 2024 will soon be sold only online at Pay.gov.

The fee for the the annual permit is still $30, and it is good for unlimited launches at all Lake of the Arbuckle boat ramps.

One and two-day permits are still available at fee machines located at the Guy Sandy, The Point, and Buckhorn boat ramps.

