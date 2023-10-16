Cooper man accused of evading arrest after pursuit, sheriff’s office says

COOPER, Texas (KXII) - A Cooper, Texas man has been arrested after a car chase in Delta County.

The sheriff’s office said they had to use pepper spray to stop Robert Nez after trying to pull him over just after 1 a.m.

Deputies said he didn’t stop. So they chased him to a residence driveway and made contact with him there.

Deputies allege Nez didn’t comply and began resisting arrest.

That’s when they used pepper spray, and Nez was booked into the Delta County Jail for evading and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.