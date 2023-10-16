Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Cooper man accused of evading arrest after pursuit, sheriff’s office says

A Cooper, Texas man has been arrested after a car chase in Delta County.
A Cooper, Texas man has been arrested after a car chase in Delta County.(Delta County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOPER, Texas (KXII) - A Cooper, Texas man has been arrested after a car chase in Delta County.

The sheriff’s office said they had to use pepper spray to stop Robert Nez after trying to pull him over just after 1 a.m.

Deputies said he didn’t stop. So they chased him to a residence driveway and made contact with him there.

Deputies allege Nez didn’t comply and began resisting arrest.

That’s when they used pepper spray, and Nez was booked into the Delta County Jail for evading and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rattan Middle School teacher and reserve police officer is off the job after he was charged...
Rattan teacher charged with assaulting a student
A motorcyclist died in a crash one mile west of Watson on Thursday afternoon.
Man dies in McCurtain County crash
Cody Pittman was arrested after police say he stabbed his roommate.
Denison man arrested, accused of stabbing roommate
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
According to a social media post, the theft happened on Thursday, October 5 at Ulta Beauty.
Paris Police need help identifying theft suspect

Latest News

Tuesday evening Ardmorites joined 3 of OU’s bands- the Wind Symphony, the Jazz band and the...
Jerome Westheimer Center dedication draws crowd
Early Sunday morning, Gunter Fire Department assisted Tioga with a rollover crash.
One person taken to hospital after Tioga rollover crash
The church suffered damage over three years ago after being struck by lightning multiple times,...
First UMC Tom Bean has its first service in new sanctuary
The church suffered damage over three years ago after being struck by lightning multiple times,...
First UMC Tom Bean has its first service in new sanctuary