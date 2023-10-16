Texoma Local
Durant drug busts yield huge bounty

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant Police are trying to rid the streets of drugs.

“Our officers have worked very hard,” said Durant Sgt. Nick Spencer.

Durant Police seized almost seven and a half pounds of drugs, just this year.

“And there’s still more work out there to do,” Spencer said. And in the past 3 weeks, Durant’s narcotics team has been hard at work.

“What you see behind me is about a pound and a half of CDS, controlled dangerous substance, it has a street value of about $26-thousand,” Spencer added.

Along with 10-thousand dollars in cash, 11 firearms, and pressed pills, they believe contain fentanyl, “basically a home-made pill and we don’t know how much fentanyl is actually in that pill and that’s what makes it very deadly,” Spencer said.

The most common ways to get drugs off the street are traffic stops and K-9′s.

“We recently added our two dogs, Rufus and Huck within the last couple of years, those two and their handlers are working really hard and they’re a great asset to this department,” Spencer said.

And Rufus just received a bullet and stab protective vest for when he’s out on the job, “that was donated by Vested Interest in K9s, and that body armor is greatly appreciated and it’s gonna help keep Rufus safe,” added Spencer.

When all this evidence is seized, “the cash will go to the Bryan Co. Treasures Office and the drugs go to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s lab for lab analysis and destruction,” Spencer said. And the guns will be auctioned.

