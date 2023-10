GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Volunteer Fire Department responded to a cow vs car crash on FM 902 and McDonald Sunday night.

According to a social media post, there was one vehicle severely damaged and a 75-head of cattle in the road when officers arrived on scene.

There were no serious injuries reported.

Tonight at 21:01, Gunter was toned out for a major accident on FM902 and McDonald. This was a car vs cow accident. Upon... Posted by Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Sunday, October 15, 2023

