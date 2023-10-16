Human remains found in Choctaw County near where missing woman’s vehicle was found

FORT TOWSON, Okla.(KXII) - Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Choctaw County near where a missing Louisiana woman’s car was found in 2022.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that on Friday, it was called to assist after a landowner found skeletal remains on their property in Fort Townson.

The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The area the remains were found in the area where the vehicle belonging to missing Louisiana woman Caitlyn Case, 33, was found.

Case was last seen in Paris in August of 2022, and the vehicle was discovered abandoned on private property in Frogville near the Kiamichi River.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said it’s possible that the remains belong to Case, but identification and cause of death are pending.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.