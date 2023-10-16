Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Human remains found in Choctaw County near where missing woman’s vehicle was found

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Choctaw County near where...
Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Choctaw County near where Caitlyn Case’s vehicle was found in 2022.(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT TOWSON, Okla.(KXII) - Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Choctaw County near where a missing Louisiana woman’s car was found in 2022.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that on Friday, it was called to assist after a landowner found skeletal remains on their property in Fort Townson.

The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The area the remains were found in the area where the vehicle belonging to missing Louisiana woman Caitlyn Case, 33, was found.

Case was last seen in Paris in August of 2022, and the vehicle was discovered abandoned on private property in Frogville near the Kiamichi River.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said it’s possible that the remains belong to Case, but identification and cause of death are pending.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police evacuated people attending the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Saturday after three...
3 injured in shooting at State Fair of Texas; 1 man arrested
A Rattan Middle School teacher and reserve police officer is off the job after he was charged...
Rattan teacher charged with assaulting a student
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman arrested, accused of stabbing husband
Saturday’s solar eclipse was the talk of the town at the Pottsboro Public Library.
Pottsboro Public Library hosts solar eclipse viewing party
Cody Pittman was arrested after police say he stabbed his roommate.
Denison man arrested, accused of stabbing roommate

Latest News

An inside look at the never-ending challenges faced in Durant and all of Texoma.
Durant drug busts yield huge bounty
The murder trial is underway for a Ebby Wade, 46, who is charged with killing his co-worker and...
Murder trial begins for Sherman man charged with killing co-worker
The church suffered damage over three years ago after being struck by lightning multiple times,...
First UMC Tom Bean has its first service in new sanctuary
The church suffered damage over three years ago after being struck by lightning multiple times,...
First UMC Tom Bean has its first service in new sanctuary