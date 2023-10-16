Jerome Westheimer Center dedication draws crowd

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - On Sunday, Ardmore City Schools held the dedication for the new Jerome Westheimer Center for the Performing Arts with a concert.

The new state-of-the-art facility includes a two story auditorium, where visitors flocked to their seats for a live musical performance put on by the Ardmore Alumni Band.

In addition to Jerome Westheimer, former superintendent Kim Holland was honored, as well as Sol Lowenstein and Charlotte Hudgins.

The facility is also the new home for current students, where they will have a space to host many other extracurricular activities like plays and art shows.

