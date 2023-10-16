Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Jerome Westheimer Center dedication draws crowd

Tuesday evening Ardmorites joined 3 of OU’s bands- the Wind Symphony, the Jazz band and the...
Tuesday evening Ardmorites joined 3 of OU’s bands- the Wind Symphony, the Jazz band and the Pride of Oklahoma for an evening of food, mingling and music.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - On Sunday, Ardmore City Schools held the dedication for the new Jerome Westheimer Center for the Performing Arts with a concert.

The new state-of-the-art facility includes a two story auditorium, where visitors flocked to their seats for a live musical performance put on by the Ardmore Alumni Band.

In addition to Jerome Westheimer, former superintendent Kim Holland was honored, as well as Sol Lowenstein and Charlotte Hudgins.

The facility is also the new home for current students, where they will have a space to host many other extracurricular activities like plays and art shows.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rattan Middle School teacher and reserve police officer is off the job after he was charged...
Rattan teacher charged with assaulting a student
A motorcyclist died in a crash one mile west of Watson on Thursday afternoon.
Man dies in McCurtain County crash
Cody Pittman was arrested after police say he stabbed his roommate.
Denison man arrested, accused of stabbing roommate
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
According to a social media post, the theft happened on Thursday, October 5 at Ulta Beauty.
Paris Police need help identifying theft suspect

Latest News

Early Sunday morning, Gunter Fire Department assisted Tioga with a rollover crash.
One person taken to hospital after Tioga rollover crash
A Cooper, Texas man has been arrested after a car chase in Delta County.
Cooper man accused of evading arrest after pursuit, sheriff’s office says
The church suffered damage over three years ago after being struck by lightning multiple times,...
First UMC Tom Bean has its first service in new sanctuary
The church suffered damage over three years ago after being struck by lightning multiple times,...
First UMC Tom Bean has its first service in new sanctuary