Murder trial begins for Sherman man charged with killing co-worker

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The murder trial is underway for a Sherman man charged with killing his co-worker and dumping her body in a creek in 2020.

Court documents show that Monday was trial date for Ebby Wade, 46, who is accused of killing Emilia Gunnels, 21, back in March of 2020.

The two worked together at FedEx in Sherman, and Wade told investigators that he had romantic feelings for Gunnels.

Her family reported her missing after she went to Wade’s apartment to play video games and never returned.

City workers found her body the next day under a bridge on Blue Flame Road near Midway Mall.

An affidavit shows Wade’s fingerprint was on Gunnels’ car trunk handle, and his DNA was found on her body.

Wade is acting as his own attorney at the trial.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.