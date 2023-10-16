Texoma Local
One person taken to hospital after Tioga rollover crash

Early Sunday morning, Gunter Fire Department assisted Tioga with a rollover crash.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - Early Sunday morning, Gunter Fire Department assisted Tioga with a rollover crash.

It happened around 3 a.m. on FM 121 and Scoggins Road.

Officials state one car rolled over and first responders were told someone may have been ejected from the car.

After using thermal cameras, first responders said no one else was found and the possible ejection turned out to be a false report.

One person was transported by Air Evac with serious injuries.

