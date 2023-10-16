Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

School bus driver and 12 children hurt after bus overturns, officials in Virginia say

A bus driver and 12 children were hurt when a school bus headed to a southeastern Virginia...
A bus driver and 12 children were hurt when a school bus headed to a southeastern Virginia elementary school overturned Monday morning, officials said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — A bus driver and 12 children were hurt when a school bus headed to a southeastern Virginia elementary school overturned Monday morning, officials said.

City of Suffolk spokesperson Jennifer Moore said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Cypress Chapel Road, WAVY-TV reported.

The school bus was headed to Southwestern Elementary School when the crash occurred. Images from the scene showed the bus on its side across much of the road.

The driver and children were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, Moore said. School personnel notified the parents of the students involved.

Suffolk is 19 miles southwest of Norfolk.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police evacuated people attending the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Saturday after three...
3 injured in shooting at State Fair of Texas; 1 man arrested
A Rattan Middle School teacher and reserve police officer is off the job after he was charged...
Rattan teacher charged with assaulting a student
Saturday’s solar eclipse was the talk of the town at the Pottsboro Public Library.
Pottsboro Public Library hosts solar eclipse viewing party
Cody Pittman was arrested after police say he stabbed his roommate.
Denison man arrested, accused of stabbing roommate
The church suffered damage over three years ago after being struck by lightning multiple times,...
First UMC Tom Bean has its first service in new sanctuary

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Shots were fired at a Kirkwood, Missouri, elementary school trunk-or-treat event on Sunday.
Former prosecutor’s son in custody after shots fired at trunk-or-treat event, sources say
FILE - Country music legend Dolly Parton will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys...
Dolly Parton will perform at halftime of the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at Tioga Marine Terminal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in...
Biden postpones trip to Colorado to discuss domestic agenda as Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies