Take a bite out of a few of this years Big Tex Choice Awards finalists

DALLAS, Texas (KXII) - If you’re looking for a reason to visit the State Fair of Texas, look no further than the Big Tex Choice Awards

There are 10 BTCA that are divided into two categories, savory and sweet, with five food items in each category. News 12 introduces you to a few of them.

One item that is a finalist for the savory category is the Crab Tater Bites. This item is a blend of minced crab meat, shredded potato, cheese and multiple spices all blended into tater tots. On top of the bites is a cheesy Cajun sauce, a cheesy crawfish sauce and pieces of crawfish so you can definitely see, taste and get that Cajun feel.

And moving over to the sweets category, lets introduce you to Fernie’s Fried Cherry Pie in the Sky. If you like cherry pie then this is for you, and if you don’t like cherry pie, well you will now.

“This year I wanted to keep it simple and classic and go back to old school,” Erpillo says.

Fernie’s has been in the Big Tex Choice Awards more than anybody else with a whopping 18 nominations.

“All of us out here at the fair like to be validated on what we are doing as far as the food that we are putting out and seeing those empty plates validate what I did that yeah Christi that is good, you did good,” Chief Frying Officer (CFO) Christi Erpillo says.

Fernie’s Cherry Pie in the Sky is a pie tart mold that’s layered with breakable shortbread cookies, two different types of cherries, a layer of blended shortbread cookies and then finished with another layer of the pie crust. Once it’s all nice and warm, it gets garnished with a butter almond shortbread crumble and we are in Texas after all so it gets paired with the iconic Blue Bell vanilla ice cream that has a cherry preserves mixed in.

Out of the 10 finalists, there can only be one winner for each category, along with a most creative award, and this year the champion for the most creative is the Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas.

“We are taking traditional style sopapillas tossing them in cinnamon sugar, we are putting a carmel vanilla banana sauce on top, from there we are gonna put a little crush candy pecans a little bit Nilla wafer cookies we are gonna drizzle that with maple bourbon syrup and of course top it with our powder sugar which is a staple out here at the state fair,” Co-Owner of Texas Sopapilla Factory Lauren Hays said.

For the BTCA, vendors have to send in a picture and description about four months before the State Fair opens and then the waiting process begins for phone calls to be told they are a finalist and then another phone call to be told they are a winner.

“Everybody loves a good dessert out at the state fair so we were trying to come up with something that people would enjoy and love and never seen before,” Hays said.

