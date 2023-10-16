TexomaCare-Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine closing its doors

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - TexomaCare-Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine announced it will be closing its doors next month through a statement on Monday.

However, many parents found out through a Facebook post by a doctor on Sunday.

The post by Dr. Shannon Hayes stated the office will officially close on November 24 and it was not a choice by the physicians.

“I had to find out on Facebook so that was pretty hard to take because now I’m stressing, like, are we not going to hear anything,” said a parent of a patient who wished to remain anonymous.

The news left many parents devastated as they start the process of looking for a new doctor that they trust.

“When my daughter was four years old, she went through cancer,” said a parent of a patient who wished to remain anonymous, “We just made a bigger connection with Shannon.”

According to the TMC statement, TexomaCare decided to transition the pediatric office to Texoma Physicians Group in Sherman. However, the statement did not include what led to the decision.

“When I was at that clinic today, they said they’d already had 500 calls,” said parent Leslie Young.

The release stated that TexomaCare pediatricians will have the option to remain on the TMC medical staff to see patients when they are hospitalized.

But according to the Facebook post, many of the doctors are not sure where they will end up. Dr. Hayes states some may stay local or even join TPG.

TMC confirmed the transition will start on November 24th and parents should receive notification letters in the mail this week.

News 12 will continue to follow this story.

