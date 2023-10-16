Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

TexomaCare-Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine closing its doors

The pediatric office will be closing its doors next month.
The pediatric office will be closing its doors next month.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - TexomaCare-Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine announced it will be closing its doors next month through a statement on Monday.

However, many parents found out through a Facebook post by a doctor on Sunday.

The post by Dr. Shannon Hayes stated the office will officially close on November 24 and it was not a choice by the physicians.

“I had to find out on Facebook so that was pretty hard to take because now I’m stressing, like, are we not going to hear anything,” said a parent of a patient who wished to remain anonymous.

The news left many parents devastated as they start the process of looking for a new doctor that they trust.

“When my daughter was four years old, she went through cancer,” said a parent of a patient who wished to remain anonymous, “We just made a bigger connection with Shannon.”

According to the TMC statement, TexomaCare decided to transition the pediatric office to Texoma Physicians Group in Sherman. However, the statement did not include what led to the decision.

“When I was at that clinic today, they said they’d already had 500 calls,” said parent Leslie Young.

The release stated that TexomaCare pediatricians will have the option to remain on the TMC medical staff to see patients when they are hospitalized.

But according to the Facebook post, many of the doctors are not sure where they will end up. Dr. Hayes states some may stay local or even join TPG.

TMC confirmed the transition will start on November 24th and parents should receive notification letters in the mail this week.

News 12 will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police evacuated people attending the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Saturday after three...
3 injured in shooting at State Fair of Texas; 1 man arrested
A Rattan Middle School teacher and reserve police officer is off the job after he was charged...
Rattan teacher charged with assaulting a student
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman arrested, accused of stabbing husband
Saturday’s solar eclipse was the talk of the town at the Pottsboro Public Library.
Pottsboro Public Library hosts solar eclipse viewing party
Cody Pittman was arrested after police say he stabbed his roommate.
Denison man arrested, accused of stabbing roommate

Latest News

An inside look at the never-ending challenges faced in Durant and all of Texoma.
Durant drug busts yield huge bounty
Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Choctaw County near where...
Human remains found in Choctaw County near where missing woman’s vehicle was found
The murder trial is underway for a Ebby Wade, 46, who is charged with killing his co-worker and...
Murder trial begins for Sherman man charged with killing co-worker
The church suffered damage over three years ago after being struck by lightning multiple times,...
First UMC Tom Bean has its first service in new sanctuary
The church suffered damage over three years ago after being struck by lightning multiple times,...
First UMC Tom Bean has its first service in new sanctuary