Warmer Winds Kick in Tuesday...

Clear skies, diminishing winds, and dry air will make for a chilly night in Texoma - lows will range from 36 degrees in the coldest spots to around 42 in town. Winds go nearly calm as surface high pressure settles overhead. Tuesday is expected to be a beautiful day with highs in the lower 70s under bright sunny skies, and southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph.

Southerly winds increase on Wednesday, helping boost highs to the low 80s. A cold front arrives Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but unfortunately the scenario does not support much rain and we’re in for just a 10% chance of precipitation with the frontal passage. Also, there’s no significant cooling behind the front with dry and warm conditions, highs in the mid to upper 80s, for the weekend. Overall, it’s warmer and drier than normal weather from Wednesday through the weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.