Woman arrested, accused of stabbing husband

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne woman was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after allegedly stabbing her husband early Sunday morning.

Van Alstyne Police said they received a disturbance call around 2:45 a.m. at a residence on Dartmouth Dr.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a stab wound in his shoulder.

Erica Donielle Riley, 35, is accused of stabbing her husband with a kitchen knife, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover.

Riley is in the Grayson County Jail. Her bond is set at $26,000.

