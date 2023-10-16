Texoma Local
Woman arrested, accused of stabbing husband

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne woman was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after allegedly stabbing her husband early Sunday morning.

Van Alstyne Police said they received a disturbance call around 2:45 a.m. at a residence on Dartmouth Dr.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a stab wound in his shoulder.

Erica Donielle Riley, 35, is accused of stabbing her husband with a kitchen knife, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover.

Riley is in the Grayson County Jail. Her bond is set at $26,000.

