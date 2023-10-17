Texoma Local
Chickasaw Nation developing Lake Murray resort

Lakecrest Hotel and Casino at Lake Murray is under development by the Chickasaw Nation.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A new resort at Lake Murray is under development by the Chickasaw Nation.

In a press release, the Chickasaw Nation announced that development of Lakecrest Hotel and Casino is more than halfway complete.

The hotel will have 58,000 square foot hotel will have 89 rooms, and there will also be a 70,000 square foot casino.

The Chickasaw Nation expects the development to employ more than 200 people, and they expect it to have over $100 million impact on the local economy year one.

Construction is expected to be complete by spring of 2024.

